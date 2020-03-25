The Walking Dead: Watch Andrew Lincoln's Emotional Farewell Message to Danai Gurira

The Walking Dead will never be the same again. That is a fact.

Just over a year after Andrew Lincoln departed the AMC zombie drama, Danai Gurira has also exited.

The Walking Dead production company Skybound shared a sweet goodbye message from Lincoln that dropped days after Gurira's final episode as Michonne.

With a stunning spin on "Gangsta's Paradise," the actor offered up some heartfelt words to the camera.

"Yeah, we love you Danai," he declares while at a piano.

"Wow... wow, wow, wow, what to say? I remember the first time I met you: you'd fainted, you'd collapsed outside the gates of the prison and Ricky doo-dah Grimes and his son... I thought you were a maniac with katana swords, but my son Carl thought that we should save you."

"So I ran out, the whole of the production insisted that I didn't pick you up, that the scene would finish just as I got you into a fireman's lift. Oh no, I wanted to be a hero, I picked you up, I managed about three steps and I dropped you.

"Then I fell on you, and it was probably the most embarrassing moment in my career and I'm still making it up to you – I'm really sorry, still."

Watch the full clip below.

It's so cool, right?

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know that Rick and Michonne were in a relationship on the show, and Michonne has set off on a mission to find her lover.

Whether that mission will take Danai Gurira to the forthcoming trilogy of The Walking Dead movies, we don't know, but it seems highly likely.

The movies were ordered around the time Lincoln's final episode on the show aired, but details have been scarce since.

What are your thoughts on this video goodbye?

Do you want Lincoln and Gurira to reunite for the movies?

Hit the comments below.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm on AMC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.