This Is Us: Justin Hartley Shares Thoughts on Kevin's Future, Dealing with Rebecca's Illness & More

At the recent SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta, we have the opportunity to chat with This Is Us star, Justin Hartley.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know that Hartley plays Kevin, the actor son of Rebecca and Jack and sibling to Kate and Randall.

During This Is Us Season 4, Kevin has shown incredible growth as a human being, and from what we've seen of his future, that's an arc that will continue.

Hartley's work on This Is Us doesn't go unnoticed. Fans have been embracing the new man Kevin has become through some very powerful storylines.

Hartley was the recipient of the Spotlight Award for his work on the series during the SCAD aTVfest 2020.

Hartley has high hopes for his character, as well, suggesting that Kevin will continue to grow healthier as he embraces manhood.

Of course, we had to ask about two of the slow-burning stories that have been teased all season long, including Kevin's family way that was featured in a fast forward as well as his blowout with Randall that threatens to tear them apart at the time they need each other the most.

And what about Rebecca and how it might affect the family, especially the Big Three?

Hartley shares how he hopes that particular story will unfold with all of the wisdom he has from behind the scenes and embodying the Big Three's Kevin.

If you follow Hartley on Twitter, you'll be familiar with is love for #Kofie. Find out what he has to say about Kevin and his relationship with Sophie as well as working with Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie), whom he adores.

We close out the interview with Hartley sharing his thoughts about Kevin's future as a father. What kind of a father will he be?

Hartley has an idea, and it's not one that's outside our imaginations, either.

Take a look at the interview in full, and be sure to tune in to This Is Us Season 4 Episode 16 tonight at 9/8c on NBC.

Of course, we'll have a full review of the episode shortly after it airs, too, so you can drop by to discuss the Pearsons big adventure to New York City!

----------------------------------

SCAD aTVfest is Atlanta's only TV festival attracting industry-leading producers, directors, writers and actors to SCAD’s award-winning campus in Midtown Atlanta.

This international television festival, in its eighth year, is focused on design, creativity, and innovation in television and media production.

The festival brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, streaming services, web, social media, and advertising to discuss the current industry trends and showcase the best work in the field.

Other shows included in this year's festival included Deputy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, New Amsterdam, The Resident, Legacies, This Is Us, The Bold Type, Council of Dads, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Mixed-ish, ViDA, Nora from Queens, Filthy Rich, and Roswell, New Mexico, among others.

Television networks represented through the years include the following:

ABC, A&E, Amazon, AMC, BBC America, Cartoon Network, CBS, Cinemax, CNN, Comedy Central, CW, FOX, Freeform, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Showtime, STARZ, TBS, TNT, WGN, and more.

