This Is Us Season Finale Spoilers: Look Who's Back!

This Is Us is one of few shows affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, and This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18 serves as our final episode of the season.

While there are a lot of balls up in the air on the NBC juggernaut, we now know the season finale, titled "Strangers: Part Two," is bringing back some beloved characters.

The network has dropped some new photos for the episode, and they revealed that fan favorites Dr. Katowski (Gerald McRaney), Malik Hodges (Asante Blackk), and Nicky Pearson (Griffin Dunne) will be back.

The official synopsis for the installment reveals that the Pearsons gather to celebrate Baby Jack's first birthday.

The season finale promo (BELOW) released last week already confirmed McRaney's return. If you watch This Is Us online, you know Dr. Katowski was a pivotal character on This Is Us Season 1.

He delivered Rebecca and Jack's triplets and helped them come to terms with the loss of one of their children.

As if that was not enough, this helped them make the decision to adopt Randall, thus giving us our Big Three.

The This Is Us Instagram page also shared a behind-the-scenes picture that shows Randall (Sterling K. Brown on his front steps with his daughters Tess (Eris Baker), Annie (Faithe Herman), and Deja (Lyric Ross).

Deja's boyfriend, Malik, is also present.

“Aw I miss Deja and her boo,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“I was just thinking about Malik! Need to see more of that storyline!” another viewer said.

While we don't know much else about the finale, we do know that the show has already been renewed for an additional two seasons, so the Pearsons will continue to tell their story for a while yet.

The series typically leaves fans with a lot to chew on over the summer months and we expect This is Us Season 4 Episode 18 to be no different.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c.

