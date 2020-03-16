Today Hosts Sit Out Monday's Show Following Staffer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Al Roker ad Craig Melvin took a leave of abence from Today show on Monday in what is being described as “an abundance of caution” following a staff member’s positive test for the coronavirus.

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel corona virus,” host Savannah Guthrie told viewers during the show.

“So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them.”

She said that both Melvin and Roker “are fine right now… They feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

"Feeling fine. Don’t worry about us," added Roker via Twitter.

"Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and #FirstResponders helping."

Said Melvin:

“Feeling great this am. Thinking about our friend and colleague. Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we.”

In a statement, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said the staffer’s symptoms were under control:

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery.”

He added that NBC was “taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A."

All members of the third hour Today editorial team were asked to work from home while the network finishes the social mapping exercise.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought many shows to a halt, with most broadcast, cable, and streaming series production being put on pause.

The idea is for many of them to resume production in the coming weeks, but some shows, including NCIS and Superstore will not work again this season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.