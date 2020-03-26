TV Ratings: Chicago Med and Chicago Fire Hit 4-Year Highs, Stumptown Exits Quietly

Some shows continued to benefit with more eyes on the TV screen Wednesday night.

Chicago Med (9.5 million.1.4 rating) and Chicago Fire (9.1 million/1.3 rating) each delivered 4-year total viewer highs.

These numbers have not been seen by either show since December 2015.

Chicago P.D. (7.8 million/1.2 rating) had its best crowd since January 2016.

These numbers are solid and it will be interesting to see if they remain as high when people are allowed to leave their homes.

Over on ABC, Stumptown ended its low-rated freshman run with 2.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series has yet to be renewed or canceled, but given that the DVR numbers steadily declined throughout the season, the chances are not great.

The Goldbergs (4.7 million/0.9 rating) and Schooled (3.3 million/0.6 rating) each dipped two-tenths in the demo, while American Housewife (2.8 million/0.6 rating) held steady.

Over on CBS, Survivor (8.1 million/1.6 rating) drew its largest audience in two years, and was up a tenth in the demo.

Seal Team (5.2 million/0.7 rating) surged, but S.W.A.T. (3.8 million/0.5 rating) dipped.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer (7.8 million/2.1 rating) eased off a tenth, while LEGO Masters (3.8 million/1.2 rating) was even.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.