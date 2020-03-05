TV Ratings: Chicago Med Ties Season Low

It was a down night for some and a steady night for others.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med slipped two-tenths to a season low tying 1.0 rating.

The veteran series delivered 8.3 million total viewers, but it easily led the night in that metric.

Chicago Fire was also on the down side, losing a tenth week-to-week, coming down to 8.2 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Chicago P.D. slipped from last week's crossover to 7.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating.

However, these numbers are on par with the show's non-crossover average.

#OneChicago remains a viable option for NBC, and all three shows have been renewed until 2023.

FOX's The Masked Singer bounced back from last week's season low, garnering 6.7 million viewers and and a 1.8 rating.

It may not be as strong as it once was, but it was the loudest show in the demo on Wednesday night.

Lego Masters followed with a steady 3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating. This unscripted show is faring well enough to get a second season renewal.

ABC's coverage of Nik Wallenda's volcano walk did 4.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- down 20 percent from his walk across Times Square.

Over on CBS, Survivor (7.1 million/1.4 rating) and SEAL Team (4.6 million/0.6 rating) were steady in the demo, but S.W.A.T (3.5 million/0.5 rating) returned after another hiatus to season lows.

The CW's rotation of Nancy Drew (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Riverdale (0.6 million/0.2 rating) were steady.

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whether you've missed an episode or want to catch up on your favorite, we got you covered.

On TV tonight: Mom, Grey's Anatomy, The Bold Type, Young Sheldon, Will & Grace, Station 19, Last Man Standing, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, A Million Little Things, Deputy, Katy Keene, and The Sinner.

What will you be watching?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.