TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Eye Season Highs

It was another up night for the broadcast networks on Thursday. 

With more and more people staying in, the ratings for most shows are rising.

Grey's Anatomy (7.1 million viewers/1.5 rating) delivered a season high in total viewers, and matched its highest ratings of the season in the demo. 

Heartbroken Sister - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18

This was also the show's most-watched episode since March 2019. 

Jasmine Petersen, our Grey's critic hailed the episode is one of the best in a long time. 

What did you think of it?

As for Station 19, the spinoff scored a series high in total viewers with 7.5 million viewers. 

Man with Alzheimer’s - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 9

The demo tally was 1.3 rating. These shows helped power ABC to win the the night. 

Moving Station 19 to the 8 pm slot was a controversial decision, but it is paying off big time. 

The fire is burning bright for these two dramas. 

A Million Little Things perked up to 4.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. 

Sister's Secret - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 18

Fox's rotation of Last Man Standing (4.6 million/0.8 rating) and Outmatched (2.6 million/0.6 rating) picked up some steam, but Deputy (4 million/0.6 rating) was identical to last week.

Superstore (3.8 million/0.9 rating), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.5 million/0.7 rating), Will & Grace (2.8 million/0.7 rating), and Indebted (1.9 million/0.5 rating) were all up week-to-week. 

NBC's Coronavirus News Special did 4.2 million viewers and a 0.9 rating. 

The CW's Legacies  inched up in total viewers, but was flat at a series low in the demo. 

Merge Times - Legacies Season 2 Episode 15

Katy Keene was steady as a rock with 0.5 million viewers and a paltry 0.1 rating. 

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic. 

On TV tonight: The Blacklist! Yes, there is not much on the small screen tonight. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

