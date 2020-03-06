TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Surges for Alex's Farewell

It was the end of an era for ABC's Grey's Anatomy Thursday night.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 16 delivered 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo, marking the show's best demo number since January.

The series built week-to-week by three tenths in the demo. Will it manage to hold up in the coming weeks?

Time will tell. What did you think of that goodbye episode?

Did it live up to the hype or were you unimpressed?

Before Greys, Station 19 was steady as a rock with 6.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating. The spinoff is showing great resilience in the time period the mothership held for several years.

Are you digging the spinoff this year?

A Million Little Things was flat with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. Moving the show back to the 10 pm slot has had an adverse effect on the ratings.

Over on ABC, Young Sheldon (8.5 million/0.9 rating) and The Unicorn (5.6 million/0.6 rating) were both down a tenth, while Mom (5.8 million/0.7 rating), Carol's Second Act (4.7 million/0.6 rating), and Tommy (4.6 million/0.5 rating) were steady.

It was a down night for FOX, with Last Man Standing (3.5 million/0.6 rating), Outmatched (2.1 million/0.5 rating), and Deputy (3.3 million/0.5 rating) matching series lows.

Which of these shows should return?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.9 million/0.6 rating) and Will & Grace (2.1 million/0.5 rating) were both up a tenth, but Indebted (1.4 million/0.3 rating) hit a new series low.

Katy Keene continued on The CW with 516,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. The show may not be holding up that well, but CW has already ordered another 13 scripts for a likely second season renewal.

The beauty of The CW is that it makes more money through streaming deals for lower rated shows than you would think.

What are your thoughts on Katy Keene?

What did you watch on the night?

On TV tonight: Shahs of Sunset, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0, and Blue Bloods.

What will you be watching or streaming this weekend? There's too much choice these days!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.