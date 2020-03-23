TV Ratings: NCIS: LA Rises to 1-Year High

The broadcast networks continued to benefit from the widespread quarantines Sunday night.

NCIS: Los Angeles surged 12 percent in total viewers to 7.4 million total viewers -- the show's highest in a year.

In the demo, the series was up 33 percent to a 0.8 rating, matching its best ratings of the season.

NCIS: New Orleans (6.5 million viewers/0.7 rating) was also on an upswing, delivering its highest-rated and most-watched episode since moving to Sundays.

Over on ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos (6.7 million/1.1 rating) was up.

American Idol (7.7 million/1.4 rating) delivered it second highest audience of the season, while inching up a tenth in the demo.

The Rookie was steady as a rock with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. The series has blossomed into a hit for ABC and will definitely be renewed for Season 3.

The CW's Batwoman (0.8 million/0.2 rating) and Supergirl (0.7 million/0.2 rating) were steady at series lows. Both series have been renewed for next season, so there's no need to worry about them ... yet.

The Simpsons (1.7 million/0.6 rating), Dunanville (1.1 million/0.4 rating), and Bob's Burgers (1.4 million/0.6 rating) were all steady with their most recent results.

NBC's numbers are likely inflated because of significant overlap with an NBC news special. Little Big Shots (5.2 million/0.8 rating) and Good Girls (1.9 million/0.6 rating) are currently looking at season highs, while Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2 million/0.4 rating) and The Wall look to be steady.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.