TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Finale Builds to Season Highs

Many viewers tuned into The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 20 Monday night.

The highly anticipated conclusion to the third season delivered 7.6 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo.

These are season highs in both metrics for the medical drama, which flipped the script to shock viewers.

Will you be tuning in next season?

ABC filled the rest of its night with Celebrity Family Feud (5.4 million/0.9 rating) rerun and a News special (4.9 million/0.8.)

Over on CBS, James Corden's special did 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Voice on NBC had 9.7 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating. The series is benefiting from many people stuck at home.

Manifest was steady with 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. Look for a renewal to become official in the coming weeks.

It's nowhere near as strong as last season, but it is still pulling in solid ratings.

9-1-1 (7 million/1.3 rating) and Prodigal Son (3.6 million/0.7 rating) each lost a tenth in the demo, but were both on par with their season averages.

Roswell, New Mexico (0.6 million/0.1 rating) suffered with the lack of Supernatural lead-in, dropping 25 percent in total viewers and 50 percent in the demo.

The series is already renewed.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.