TV Ratings: This Is Us Finale Matches High, Council of Dads Premieres Low

The TV networks are continuing to reap the rewards of more people watching the small screen during these uncertain times.

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18 hit best since premiere results, surging to 7.9 million viewers and a 1.7 rating.

The demo tally is up three-tenths week-to-week, while the total viewer tally is up around 800,000.

This is a decent result for the series, which has already been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.

Council of Dads launched out of This Is Us with a palty 3.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The demo tally is very concerning when you consider the lead-in and the fact the series is set to take over the This Is Us slot.

Ellen's Game of Games started things off for NBC with 6.3 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

NCIS (13.1 million viewers/1.3 rating) matched its season high in the demo, but was at a season high in viewers.

FBI (10.8 million viewers/1.1 rating) was at season highs in total viewers and the demo, while FBI: Most Wanted (9.5 million/1.0 rating) was at series highs.

Over on ABC, The Conners (6.4 million/1.1 rating), Bless This Mess (4.1 million/0.7 rating), black-ish (2.6 million/0.6 rating), mixed-ish (3 million/0.6 rating) and For Life (2.4 million/0.6 rating) were all on par with recent results.

Fox's The Resident (4.4 million/0.8 rating) and Empire (2.8 million/0.7 rating) were both steady in the demo.

