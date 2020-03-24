Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 3 Episode 12

Did Athena save a life?

On 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12, the officer investigated a woman who did not remember being shot in the head following a crime. 

Combined Forces - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Eddie was forced to have a tense discussion with Christopher about his future. 

Did he manage to get through to him?

Elsewhere, the 118 responded to a viral stunt gone haywie, and a disaster at a couple's fishing trip. 

Watch 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12 Online

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

Man, I really need new friends.

Jeff

Josh: Face it guys, you two got lucky.
Buck: They did. You guys have no idea how hard it is out there for the solos. Where's Albert tonight?
Chimney: He's on a date.

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12 Photos

Father and Son Hug - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12
Combined Forces - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12
Athena On The Scene - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12
Administering Help - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12
Buck Gets Ready - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12
Climbing Up - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12
