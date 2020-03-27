Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 19

Did Eddie and Katherine make it down the aisle?

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19, the pair prepared to renew their vows, but Eddie had to confront his past first.

Meanwhile, Maggie opened up about loving Gary -- just as he prepared to move on with Darcy.

Who did he choose?

Elsewhere, Eve went into labor and Rome and Regina looked on in horror as complications arose.

