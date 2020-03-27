Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 19

at .

Did Eddie and Katherine make it down the aisle?

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19, the pair prepared to renew their vows, but Eddie had to confront his past first. 

Finding out the Real Story - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Maggie opened up about loving Gary -- just as he prepared to move on with Darcy. 

Who did he choose?

Elsewhere, Eve went into labor and Rome and Regina looked on in horror as complications arose. 

Watch A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Characters Who Would Sacrifice Their Love Lives for the Greater Good
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19 Quotes

Gary: May I ask how young your boy toy is?
Delilah: You may not.
Gary: May I guess?
Delilah: That's worse.

All I want is to renew our vows surrounded by the people who got us here.

Katherine

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19

A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19 Photos

Holding On - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19
Cute Siblings - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19
Delilah is Happy- tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19
Gary Gets Serious - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19
Couple of Couples - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19
The Howards Hug- Tall - A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 2
  3. A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 2 Episode 19