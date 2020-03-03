Watch All American Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Did Billy lay down the law?

On All American Season 2 Episode 15, Spencer went against Billy's wishes, leading to a big argument.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Asher were both guilt ridden for different reasons when it came to Billy and the position he found himself in.

Elsewhere, Layla continued to help Coop with he music, but did it really help in the long run?

Finally, Jordan did something to try and make things easier for Simone.

