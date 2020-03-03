Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Jimmy's business prove to be worth his time?

On Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3, his dealings entered uncharted terriitory, leading to another shocking announcement. 

Saul Goodman makes a Deal - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Kim's confidence was tsted when she was faced with a legal problem that only she could solve. 

What did she learn about herself in the process?

Elsewhere, Nacho navigated increased pressure from Gus. 

Which Breaking Bad alum stopped by?

Watch Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3 Online

17 Characters With The Best Alter Egos
Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Lalo: You’re the guy for this.
Saul: That’s just…that’s terrific. That’s the only word for it.

Give this up. Go to the police. Face what you've done. If you want to run, run.

Manuel Varga

Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3

Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3 Photos

Krazy-8 Comes In - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3
Saul Goodman makes a Deal - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3
Saul lays it out for Krazy-8 - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3
Krazy-8 learns what Saul is about - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3
Jimmy and Nacho Wait - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3
Jimmy waits for Lalo - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 3
