Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Kim manage to stop Saul?

On Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 6, Kim started to realize that time was running out and she would need to make a decision before it was too late.

Meanwhile, Mike increased the pressure on Lalo, but it set the stage for a big confrontation that threatened to change everything.

Elsewhere, Nacho was ready to push on with the next stage of the plan, even if it meant he was going to have to make a decision about his future.

What did he decide to do?

