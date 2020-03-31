Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did Kim and Jimmy get the help they needed?

On Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 7, Kim and Jimmy turned to Huell for help with a legal firewall. 

Die Huell want to help out?

Meanwhile, Jimmy was compormised as Kim struggled to work things out with her clients. 

Elsewhere, Gus navigated his way to build an empire. 

What stood in his way when he thought he was on the right path?

Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

I'm better now.

Mike

Do you want to be a friend of the cartel?

Kim

