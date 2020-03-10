Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did Anissa prove to be the crucial element in saving the city from destruction?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 16, Jefferson faced off against the Gravedigger. 

Outsiders Unite! - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 15

With Freeland in peril, Lynn had to snap out of her funk to save everyone. 

Wha concoction did she think would work best?

Elsewhere, Jennifer realized that her life was on the line and had to make a decision about her relationship with Khalil. 

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

Major Grey: Mr. Gambi, we know you’re in here. We know you have the briefcase.
Gambi: I can’t help but you have your most trusted commandos with you.
Major Grey: Showing off that you’re in our personnel files, tailor? Brag much!
Gambi: Thank you for bringing me the last ASA agents who know the Pierce family secrets.
Major Grey: You’re welcome! They all know you very well. You’re not getting out of here.
Gambi: I’ve seen worse.
[Gambi unleashes bullets from a machine gun]

Anissa: Look, so what’s your assessment?
Lynn: She’s in a coma. I’m sorry, Hunny, but you know how this goes. It could be 10 minutes or it could be 10 years. And there’s no data on how the shapeshifting might affect it.
Anissa: Come on, come on, come on! There’s gotta be something you can do?
Lynn: She needs to be someplace where she can have constant care. And we can pray.

Clear Mind, Clear Senses - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 16
Clearing Their Names - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 16
Testimony - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 16
Press Conference - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 16
Rising Forces - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 16
Victims of War - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 16
