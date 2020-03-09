Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 15

Did Jamie get sent away?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 15, Jamie was under investigation after his police vest was found on a perp. 

Trying to Decide - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 15

What was his response?

Meanwhile, Fank had to decide whether to aid and protect an old friend, whose home was invaded. 

What was Chuck hiding?

Elsewhere, Danny and Baez investigated the suspicious activity surrounding the death of a hotel employee. 

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 15 Quotes

Frank: Look, Mr. Kay. I assume you know the guy who did this was caught and charged.
Kay: I don't get it. I just don't get it. How can he... now he's coming back. Now he's coming back and he's...
Frank: Well, it's the law now. It's a crime in itself if you ask me.
Kay: What kind of city are you running where the assailant can return to the scene of the crime?

When a guy like Congelis says he knows where the bodies are buried, there's usually a body that's buried.

Anthony

