Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 16

Did Mayor Chase manage to work better with others?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 16, Frank and Garrett devised a plan to convince him to change his ways.

How did everyone else feel about it?

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez tried to track down a perp who vandalized deveral NYPD vehicles with anti-cop graffiti.

Did they find out the truth before it was too late for the walls of New York?

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.