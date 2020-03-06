Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did Jake and Amy weather the storm?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6, the pair worked a seemingly uncrackable case. 

Uncomfortable Charles and Rosa - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6

What did they find out about the supposed witness?

Meanwhile, Holt adjusted to a new beat in his new role, but did he find a way to put the past behind him?

Elsewhere, Hitchcock went searching for the love of his life. 

Did he have any idea who the new person would be? 

Jake Standing at Bar - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6 Quotes

Amy: Hey, did you get my sexy calendar invite?
Jake: You mean the one titled 8 pm coitus?
Amy: Yes, and the one titled 7:50 pm foreplay.

Hitchcock: See ya dorks, I'm gonna get some!
Jake: Well, Hitchcock still sucks!

Amy and Jake at Hitchcock's Wedding Season 7 Episode 6
Charles and Rosa Arguing - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6
Jake Standing at Bar - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6
Uncomfortable Charles and Rosa - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6
Amy at Bar - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6
Jake at Bar - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 6
