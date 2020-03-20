Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 8

Did Jake get the ultimate revenge on Doug Judy?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 8, Doug returned with the aim of causing carnage in the precinct. 

Jake Versus Judy - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 8

But Jake said he would not let him get away with anything this time. 

What did it mean for eveyone else?

Meanwhile, Amy and Charles tried to find the perfect vending machines for the Nine-Nine. 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 8 Quotes

Jake: I just got outta jail. Five years.
Chuck: Tough sentence, what'd you do?
Jake: Elder abuse. Got my grandpa good, so.
Chuck: Damn, that's very upsetting.

I got a new job! I sit behind white CEOs when they have to testify before Congress so they don't look racist.

Doug Judy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 8

