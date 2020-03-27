Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 9

Who was put in the frame for the latest crime?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9, a prank went dangerously awry, and things at the Nine-Nine took a distinctly Agatha Christie turn.

With some characters wondering what went wrong, and others looking as guilty as sin, it became difficult to understand who was to blame.

Jake had a tough decision to make that could shape the future of his career.

