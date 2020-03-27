Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 9

at .

Who was put in the frame for the latest crime?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9, a prank went dangerously awry, and things at the Nine-Nine took a distinctly Agatha Christie turn. 

Doug Judy's Friends - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 8

With some characters wondering what went wrong, and others looking as guilty as sin, it became difficult to understand who was to blame. 

Jake had a tough decision to make that could shape the future of his career. 

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9 Quotes

The phrase "whodunit" is a grammatical abomination. So, please use the proper term "a who has done this."

Holt

Jake Peralta is age thirty-nine but professionally he's still in his prime.

Holt

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9 Photos

Charles talking to Jake - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9
Jake talking to Charles - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9
Terry Being Questioned - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9
Triumphant Charles - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9
  1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7
  3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9
  4. Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 9