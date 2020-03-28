Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Did the sisters reclaim the power of three?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15, tensions were at an all-time high after recent events.

With their lives on the line, the sisters realized they had to make a big change if they wanted to save everyone.

Meanwhile, Abigael's reign of terror continued as Harry realized what she really wanted.

What did Harry's twin manage to do?

