Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Did the sisters reclaim the power of three?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15, tensions were at an all-time high after recent events. 

With their lives on the line, the sisters realized they had to make a big change if they wanted to save everyone. 

Meanwhile, Abigael's reign of terror continued as Harry realized what she really wanted. 

What did Harry's twin manage to do?

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15 Quotes

You know what is funny? No matter what the reality, you are always the devil.

Macy

It's not about how we die, it's about how we live. This is our destiny.

Mel

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15 Photos

Power of Three Returns - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15
Stylish Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15
Macy and Maggie are a Team - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15
Harry Explains - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15
Maggie and Mel Fight - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15
Macy in a Sweater - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 15
