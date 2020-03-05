Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 16

Why did Brett's mother want to reconnect?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 16, Brett's mother dropped a shocking bombshell that changed everything. 

Gallo+Cruz wide - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Boden was on the edge after starting a new fad diet. 

What did he learn about himself in the process?

Elsewhere, a familiar face had a proposition for Herrmann. 

Did he think about leaving Firehouse 51 behind, or was there something more at play here?

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 16 Quotes

Casey: Everything all right, chief?
Boden: What’s that supposed to mean?
Herrmann: You seem a little on edge, that’s all.
Boden: Donna’s got me on some damn diet.
All: Oh.
Cruz: We’re all done by shift’s end.
Severide: Donna wants you to lose weight?
Boden: Do I look like I need to lose weight?
Kidd: Of course not chief, but that’s what diets are for sometimes.
Boden: Look, my last checkup, my cholesterol numbers are high. Now I’m following something I found on the internet called a surplus diet.
Mouch: Oh, I read about that: surplus of fiber, not fat.
Boden: A surplus of starvation is more like it.

Julie: But hey, I want to learn more about you.
Brett: Oh uh …
Julie: Like what’s your favorite movie?
Brett: Uh, I must have watched ‘La La Land’ like a hundred times.
Julie: Ugh, I loved ‘La La Land’ ‘til it got sad.
Brett: Oh same. I turn it off when they break up.
Julie: Well, they should have ended up together.
Brett: Totally.
Julie: Well, what about your favorite foods?
Brett: Do you really want to know what kinds of foods I like?
Julie: Sylvie, I want to know everything.

