Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did the hospital make a decision over Dr. Charles and Dr. Halstead's fighting?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 16, the pair continued to clash over patient treatment plans.

Meanwhile, a convicted murderer's escape hit cloe to home when several members of the team found themselves in danger.

What did they decide to do?

Elsewhere, Dr. Choi and April discovered the truth about a patient's scam.

What did they do with the news?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.