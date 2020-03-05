Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 16

Did the hospital make a decision over Dr. Charles and Dr. Halstead's fighting?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 16, the pair continued to clash over patient treatment plans. 

Invested in a Lie - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15

Meanwhile, a convicted murderer's escape hit cloe to home when several members of the team found themselves in danger. 

What did they decide to do?

Elsewhere, Dr. Choi and April discovered the truth about a patient's scam. 

What did they do with the news?

Watch Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 16 Online

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Look, if he doesn't get surgery he's going to lose his leg. We need to get him to the hospital.

Nat

Ben: What's up? Why you boxing me out all of a sudden?
Maggie: I'm not boxing you out.
Ben: You are.
Maggie: Just don't miss your game.

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 16

