Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Halstead lose his job?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 18, Dr. Charles and Goodwin feared the resident was repeating past mistakes all over again.

This was all in relation to a new patient at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Maggie and Ben became concened when one of Ben's students were admitted.

What did they find out?

Elsewhere, Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel treated a terminally ill patient and disagreed over the best course of action.

