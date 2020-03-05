Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 16

at .

Did everyone survive an armed robber?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16, Intelligence realized that something was amiss when the person's past predicted what happened. 

The Burden of Truth - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Upton was forced to come to terms with her childhood after another brush with death. 

Elsewhere, Voight and Halstead went to war over Halstead's righteous instinct. 

Did it result in Halstead leaving the team for good? 

Watch Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16 Quotes

Pull all the surveillance from the past couple of months. These guys did their homework. Maybe we catch them studying.

Voight

Michelle: No, that's not possible.
Upton: He just did a three-year stint for armed robbery, so it's definitely in the realm of possibility.

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16 Photos

On the Lookout - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16
I've Dealt with this Before - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16
In the City - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16
Partnered Up - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16
Robbery in Progress - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16
Too Deeply Involved - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 7
  3. Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 16
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 16