Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 18

Did Intelligence manage to take down the drug ring?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 18, the gang continued to make their presence felt in Chicago.

As a result, Voight had to make a difficult decision.

Meanwhile, Rojas realized that someone she cared about was involved with the villains.

Was there a way to save everyone in her orbit before it was too late?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.