Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 15

at .

Did Fallon manage to look after Connor?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15, things took an unprecedented turn when Liam went out of town to find his baby mama. 

Baby Momma Drama - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Dominique and Vanessa put the wheels in motion for a reality show. 

They brought Culhane in to be a part of it, but what did he want in return?

Elsewhere, Cristal looked after Beto, making her change her stance on something close to her heart. 

Watch Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15 Quotes

Dominique: We're calling it House of Deveraux. What do you think?
Blake: I think this is the house of me, not some movie set.

Fallon: But if your guy doesn't find him, we are gonna need a lot more than room service. Like a nanny, and a really good shrink.
Liam: Kids are pretty resilient.
Fallon: The shrink was for me.

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15 Photos

Concerned Parents - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15
We're Going to Fight For Him - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15
Reality TV - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15
Exes Back Together - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15
Scheming Couple - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15
Single Restaurant Owner - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15
  1. Dynasty
  2. Dynasty Season 3
  3. Dynasty Season 3 Episode 15
  4. Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 15