Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Who did not make it out of the premiere alive?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 11, White Tracy's reign of terror continued, and Cookie and Lucious were in danger.

Meanwhile, Andre realized that Kingsley was trying to take over his body, leading to a deadly confrontation.

Elsewhere, Cookie faced up to a sin from her past.

Was it the same sin that got her murdered?

Finally, Yana returned to town and turned to Lucious for help.

