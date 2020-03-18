Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 13

at .

What did Cookie's sisters do to her?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 13, the truth about the murder came to light, but a surprising twist in the tale found Cookie upset. 

Andre or Kingsley? - Empire Season 6 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Lucious fought with Becky over the way Yana was being treated. 

What did he ask of her?

Elsewhere, Kingsley took full control of Andre's body, leading to a deadly chain of events that could leave Andre in danger. 

Watch Empire Season 6 Episode 13 Online

Empire Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

I don't want to live on any more secrets or lies.

Cookie

If you go digging up bones, something ugly always comes up.

Lucious

Empire Season 6 Episode 13

Empire Season 6 Episode 13 Photos

Andre and Porsha - Empire Season 6 Episode 13
Andre or Kingsley? - Empire Season 6 Episode 13
Porsha and Maya - Empire Season 6 Episode 13
Carol Hears Something? - Empire Season 6 Episode 13
Yana Sings in Leviticus - Empire Season 6 Episode 13
Lucious and Yana - Empire Season 6 Episode 13
