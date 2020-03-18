Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 13

What did Cookie's sisters do to her?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 13, the truth about the murder came to light, but a surprising twist in the tale found Cookie upset.

Meanwhile, Lucious fought with Becky over the way Yana was being treated.

What did he ask of her?

Elsewhere, Kingsley took full control of Andre's body, leading to a deadly chain of events that could leave Andre in danger.

Use the video above to watch Empire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.