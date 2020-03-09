Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Beth's gamble pay off?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 4, a new business opportunity made Beth want to try to get through to the ladies.

Did they want to be a part of this new deal?

Meanwhile, Ruby worried that her lifestyle was rubbing off on her family.

What measures did she put in place?

Elsewhere, Annie realized she may have an inappropriate crush on someone close to her.

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.