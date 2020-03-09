Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Did Beth's gamble pay off?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 4, a new business opportunity made Beth want to try to get through to the ladies. 

Pensive Rio - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 4

Did they want to be a part of this new deal?

Meanwhile, Ruby worried that her lifestyle was rubbing off on her family. 

What measures did she put in place?

Elsewhere, Annie realized she may have an inappropriate crush on someone close to her.

Watch Good Girls Season 3 Episode 4 Online

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Beth: Guys, I can't live like this.
Annie: Okay, okay. Here's what we do. We go to Canada, and get a baby.
Ruby: Get a baby?
Annie: Well, she said she's having his baby. We're gonna need a baby.

Beth: How much am I worth?
Rio: You couldn't afford it.
Beth: What if I could?

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 4

