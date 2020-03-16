Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 5

at .

Did the women manage to cut Rio out of the equation?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5 the aim of the game was to strong arm Lucy to take her out. 

Serious Rio - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5

However, there were gruesome results in the aftermath of everything that happened with them. 

Meanwhile, Beth worried that her life to Rio would come back to haunt her. 

What did she learn about her potential lover this time?

Watch Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Lies That Destroyed Relationships
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5 Quotes

Ruby: So, you just found God?
Sara: What?
Ruby: Game recognize game, peanut. I'm just saying.

Beth: Anyone can run at printer, right? But you need these plates to make our money. So, if one of us disappear...?
Ruby: Why would we disappear?
Beth: When he's done with us.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5 Photos

Climbing In Bed - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5
Serious Rio - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5
Peeking In - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5
Ruby Thinking Hard - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5
Sara At Breakfast - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5
Lucy At Work - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5
  1. Good Girls
  2. Good Girls Season 3
  3. Good Girls Season 3 Episode 5
  4. Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 5