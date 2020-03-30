Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did Max get revenge?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7, the women called on an unexpected ally for assistance after another death.

Ruby's life was put in jeopardy when their plan went awry.

Meanwhile, Annie set out to find her purpose in the new scheme after some more trauma.

Finally, Stan discovered that his side hustle was not what he first thought it was.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.