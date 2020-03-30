Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 7

at .

Did Max get revenge?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7, the women called on an unexpected ally for assistance after another death. 

Beth & Stan - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7

Ruby's life was put in jeopardy when their plan went awry. 

Meanwhile, Annie set out to find her purpose in the new scheme after some more trauma. 

Finally, Stan discovered that his side hustle was not what he first thought it was. 

Watch Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7 Quotes

Just cuz he's back, doesn't mean that you and I can't stay weird.

Beth [to Dean]

Hey criminals. No need to hide that.

Stan [to the girls]

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7 Photos

A Stick Up - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7
Beth & Stan - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7
Annie Smiles - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7
Lending An Ear - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7
Listening To Beth - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7
Helping Out - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7
  1. Good Girls
  2. Good Girls Season 3
  3. Good Girls Season 3 Episode 7
  4. Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 7