Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 2 Episode 18

at .

Did Malika go to jail?

On Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18, she was just one member of the Coterie facing one of the biggest decisions of her life. 

A Callie Crusade - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Callie found herself questioning whether she could ever trust Jamie again. 

What did his confession change about their relationship?

Elsewhere, Gael struggled with Dennis' request, but what was so difficult about it?

Watch Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Trouble online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

23 Female TV Characters That Have Perfected The Look™
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

Sam, what did you do?

Alex

Dennis: Are you sure that we should be here? Because I don't want to insert myself into something that's not meant for me.
Davia: You know white people are uncomfortable in black spaces because we live in a social environment that insulates us from race-based stress. You really need to read White Fragility.

Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18

Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18 Photos

Eviana Sexytimes - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18
Mariana Needs Support - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18
Mariana's Tough Position - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18
Isabella Stakes Claim - Tall - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18
Raj's Girls - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18
Coterie Girls - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18
  1. Good Trouble
  2. Good Trouble Season 2
  3. Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 18
  4. Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 2 Episode 18