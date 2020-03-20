Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 18

at .

Did Meredith make the right call?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18, Meredith kicked off a pro bono clinic with the aim of helping 12 people get surgery they normally would not. 

Jo Moves On - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 17

Meanwhile, DeLuca treated a teenage patient whom he suspected was in danger and desperately tried to get Bailey to support his theory. 

Was this another instance of the supposed mania everyone thought the doctor was suffering from?

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18 Quotes

DeLuca: She fits the profile.
Olivia: Profile for what?
DeLuca: Human-trafficking.

Brody: She's such a legend.
Helm: This isn't about her, Brody. Stop it.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18 Photos

Heartbroken Sister - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18
Bailey's Concern - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18
DeLuca's Decline - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18
Helping a Vet - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18
Tom Deserves Better - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18
Teddy is Torn - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 16
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 18
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 18