Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Season 10 Episode 20

Who was robbing the tourists of the island?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 20, the team investigated what was going on when tourists were being swindled out of millions.

Meanwhile, Tani helped Girard prove the innocence of his elderly uncle when he was suspected of murder.

Elsewhere, Tani and Junior worked on the nuances of being in a new relationship.

What did it mean for them?

Use the video above to watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.