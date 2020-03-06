Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 17

at .

Did Jenni and Pauly D have sex?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 17, the pair got closer than before, and everyone was stunned. 

Jenni Reasons With the Cameras - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Meanwhile, the Situation was out of jail and the family was whole again. 

However, Angelina's flirting with Vinny started to cause problems in the house for everyone. 

With her wedding on the horizon, Angelina tried to get everyone to agree to attend. 

Who declined the offer?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

