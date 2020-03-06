Watch Katy Keene Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Katy get the letter of recommendation from Gloria?

On Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 5, tensions flared up when Katy and her friends were stuck in the apartment because of adverse weather. 

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 5

Things took a turn when secrets from the past came to light and forced everyone to confront them. 

Was it too late?

Meanwhile, Josie learned that someone sold her story about the Cabot twins to the press. 

Did she get sued?

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Josie: What's wrong?
Jorge: I think I just broke Katy's sewing machine.
Katy: You did what? Jorge, eat my yogurt, use my shampoo, borrow my clothes, I don't care, but what is my one rule?
Jorge: Never touch your sewing machine. Katy, I'm sorry. I really am, but it's not the end of the world, right? It's just a sewing machine.
Katy: Just a sewing machine? Jorge, you know more than anyone what. Look, I have 24 hours to make something for Gloria. This scholarship -- my future. Everything depends on this and all I ask is that you leave me alone to do that. Get out, all of you. Please. Go.

Katy: Ever day that goes by, I feel my mom fade a little more. She was all I had, and now, I'm alone.
Jorge: Mija, you have us, and when you're sitting on top of the world, it's going to feel so much sweeter because you worked for it.

