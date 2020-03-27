Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 18 Episode 1

Did Kim cross a line?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 1, Khloe grew frustrated when she learned that her sister was talking to her ex.

Khloe's decisionn to set some boundaries rubbed her sister the wrong way.

However, tension boiled over when they teamed up to confront Kourtney over her recent attitude.

Meanwhile, Kylie prepared to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week.

Use the video above to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.