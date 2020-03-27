Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 18 Episode 1

Did Kim cross a line?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 1, Khloe grew frustrated when she learned that her sister was talking to her ex. 

Three Sisters at War - Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe's decisionn to set some boundaries rubbed her sister the wrong way. 

However, tension boiled over when they teamed up to confront Kourtney over her recent attitude. 

Meanwhile, Kylie prepared to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week. 

