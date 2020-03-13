Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 8 Episode 14

Did Mike get his wish?

On Last Man Standing Season 8 Episode 14, things took a shocking turn when his mother-in-law was skipping the Oudoorman's Annual Bass Festival for Bonnie's fancy art gala.

As such, he set out to change her mind.

Meanwhile, Mandy took over festival planning for Kristin and things did not go as planned.

What did she do to get the upper hand?

Use the video above to watch Last Man Standing online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.