Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 17

Was a young ballerina telling Olivia and the gang a tall tale?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 17, the precinct investigated when the young girl came forward to allege that she was secretly videotaped for a pornographic website.

With her career on the line as a result of the video, she listed the people who could have carried out such an act.

Meanwhile, Olivia got a phone call from a former friend who was in need of assistance.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.