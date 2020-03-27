Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 17

at .

Was a young ballerina telling Olivia and the gang a tall tale?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 17, the precinct investigated when the young girl came forward to allege that she was secretly videotaped for a pornographic website. 

A Serious Accusation - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 17

With her career on the line as a result of the video, she listed the people who could have carried out such an act. 

Meanwhile, Olivia got a phone call from a former friend who was in need of assistance. 

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 17 Online

Watch Law & Order: SVU online 

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 17 Quotes

Deliah: I need your help. I have to get this taken down. I already got fired from my teaching job. Oh my God, what if the Nationals find out?
Benson: We are going to do everything we can, but to be perfectly honest, once these things go viral, it's hard to get a handle on it.

Woman: I like you, Deliah, and what you do on your own time is your business. But we can't have that here.
Deliah: What?
Woman: One of the moms showed me the video. All the dads have seen it too.

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 17

