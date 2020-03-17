Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Grace find herself in hot water?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 10, her pregnancy posed a huge threat to the group's pursuit of the calling. 

A Second Chance - Manifest Season 2 Episode 9

Ben was forced to work alongside an uneasy ally who gave him some food for thought. 

Meanwhile, Michaela tried to make amends with Jared after their latest argument. 

Elsewhere, the X'ers set their sights on Zeke. 

What did they want with him?

Watch Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Manifest Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Mic: So you joined them because of me?
Jared: I did. Because the best way to destroy a hate group is to blow it up from the inside.

He’s going to be okay. They both are.

Captain Bowers

Manifest Season 2 Episode 10

