Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Zeke die?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 11, the clock continued to tick towards his death date, and he had to confront his past.

Meanwhile, Saanvi enacted a daring plan that would either save his life or speed up his demise.

Elsewhere, a pair of connected callings found Ben and TJ confronting a loved one.

Michaela struggled when she learned that her callings wanted her to let a criminal go free.

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.