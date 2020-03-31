Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Ben manage to help a passenger?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 12, he was called in to absolve a passenger of his guilt, but what did it reveal?

Meanwhile, the Major set out to enact a deadly plan that put Saanvi at risk.

Did she manage to protect herself?

Elsewhere, Jared and Drea attempted to extract a confession from a trio of meth dealers who would do anything to take Michaela down.

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.