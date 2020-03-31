Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 12

at .

Did Ben manage to help a passenger?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 12, he was called in to absolve a passenger of his guilt, but what did it reveal?

What to Believe? - Manifest Season 2 Episode 11

Meanwhile, the Major set out to enact a deadly plan that put Saanvi at risk. 

Did she manage to protect herself?

Elsewhere, Jared and Drea attempted to extract a confession from a trio of meth dealers who would do anything to take Michaela down. 

Watch Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Flight 828, it just blew up all over again.

Ben

He wants a final celebration instead of being hooked up to the machines at the hospital.

Mic

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12

Manifest Season 2 Episode 12 Photos

Looking Fresh - Manifest Season 2 Episode 12
Hunting Down the Major - Manifest Season 2 Episode 12
Family Reunion - Manifest Season 2 Episode 12
All of the Lights - Manifest Season 2 Episode 12
Wedding Prep - Manifest Season 2 Episode 12
Guests of Honor - Manifest Season 2 Episode 12
