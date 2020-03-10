Watch Manifest Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Who cheated death?

On Manifest Season 2 Episode 9, someone everyone thought was dead made a surprising return. 

It's Not Real - Manifest Season 2 Episode 9

Meanwhile, the Stone family bickered over what the latest round of callings could mean. 

Did Olive find the answers?

Elsewhere, Michaela faced unexpected scrutiny at work that made her wonder whether soeone was out to get her. 

Finally, Zeke tried to help Saanvi when her lab research took a dangerous turn. 

Watch Manifest Season 2 Episode 9 Online

Manifest Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Michaela Stone is a threat, we’ll do what needs to be done.

Simon

Zeke: Say Saanvi’s cure works, what do you want to do first?
Mic: Escape, I don’t know? Take a year, see the world.
Zeke: Hmm. You do realize that involves getting on a plane, right?
Mic: Oohhh.
Zeke: where do we go? Greece, Chile, Thailand?
Mic: Anywhere that’s not Jamaica would be great.

