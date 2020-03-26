Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did everyone survive a trip to Salem Town?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 2, tension flared up when the witches arrived in town. 

Key Figure - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 2

But a disturbance along the way sent things in an interesting direction. 

Meanwhile, Tally wondered if she made the right choice to embark on a military career. 

Elsewhere, Abigail attempted to bury the hatchet with Raelle. 

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Raelle: Where do you come from?
Scylla: All over.
Raelle: Could you be more vague?

Oh, no. This is important. I have to secure this area.

Scylla [to Raelle]

