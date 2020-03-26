Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did everyone survive a trip to Salem Town?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 Episode 2, tension flared up when the witches arrived in town.

But a disturbance along the way sent things in an interesting direction.

Meanwhile, Tally wondered if she made the right choice to embark on a military career.

Elsewhere, Abigail attempted to bury the hatchet with Raelle.

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.