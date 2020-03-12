Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 16

What really happened the night Lucy died?

On Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 16, Nancy used a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew the deceased socialite.

Did the truth set someone close to the sleuth free?

Meanwhile, a devastating truth about Horse Shoe Bay's earlier years came to light.

What did it mean for the future of the spooky town?

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.