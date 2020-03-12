Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 1 Episode 16

at .

What really happened the night Lucy died?

On Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 16, Nancy used a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew the deceased socialite. 

Smiles - Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 16

Did the truth set someone close to the sleuth free?

Meanwhile, a devastating truth about Horse Shoe Bay's earlier years came to light. 

What did it mean for the future of the spooky town?

Watch Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 16 Online

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 16 Quotes

Ace: Bone time.
John: It's pronounced forensic analysis.

It's all I could find. The Halloween box felt a little on the nose.

Ace

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 16

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 16 Photos

