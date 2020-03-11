Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 17

Did the NCIS take on a copycat killer?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 17, the team investigated the death of a Navy officer murdered the same way as his parents a decade ago.

In their quest for answers, they stumbled across a storage container filled with dollhouses that displayed recreations of murder scenes.

Meanwhile, the team tried to clean out their living spaces, but had a harder time saying goobye to their possessions than others.

